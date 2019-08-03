Home

William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062
Eileen Margaret WELCH

WELCH, Eileen Margaret. Of Palmerston North, peacefully passed away aged 93 years, on 30th of July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Evan Thomas Welch (Bub), and sister and sister-in-law to Eric (deceased) and Margaret, Marie and Alec (deceased), Keith and Bev (deceased), Doug (deceased) and Jenny. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Trudi (deceased) Karen and Peter, John and Jill and Linda. Much loved grandmother of Nicky, Cindy (deceased) Mel, Rebecca, Marcia, Ra, Beau, Dylan and great grandmother of Caitlin, Marissa, Blake and Ashlee. A service to celebrate the life of Eileen, to which everyone is welcome, will be held on 6 August at 3.00pm at William Cotton and Sons Funeral Home, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding. This will be followed by afternoon tea, and then all are invited back to John and Jill's home at 18 Montagu Street, Feilding to continue catching up and reminiscing. Messages to: Welch Family C/- 18 Montagu Street, Feilding 4702 William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
