REED, Eileen Margaret. Passed away after a long illness on 2nd July 2019 at Whangarei Hospital aged 77 years. Loved wife of the late Cyril. Loved mother of Carol and mother and mother-in- law of Ben and Leisa. Much loved nana of Katie, Bradon, Charlie, Shelby, Faith, Hope and Conor. A service for Eileen will be held in the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home, Kaitaia on Saturday 6th July at 12:00 midday followed by a burial at Waipapakauri Cemetery In lieu of flowers a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 71 Bank Street Whangarei, Vinetown 0110, would be appreciated All communications C/- Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia. 09 408 0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019