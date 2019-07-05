Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Margaret (Harris) REED

Add a Memory
Eileen Margaret (Harris) REED Notice
REED, Eileen Margaret. Passed away after a long illness on 2nd July 2019 at Whangarei Hospital aged 77 years. Loved wife of the late Cyril. Loved mother of Carol and mother and mother-in- law of Ben and Leisa. Much loved nana of Katie, Bradon, Charlie, Shelby, Faith, Hope and Conor. A service for Eileen will be held in the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home, Kaitaia on Saturday 6th July at 12:00 midday followed by a burial at Waipapakauri Cemetery In lieu of flowers a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 71 Bank Street Whangarei, Vinetown 0110, would be appreciated All communications C/- Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia. 09 408 0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.