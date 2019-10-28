Home

LISTER, Eileen Margaret (Eileen) (nee Duffin). Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 at Onewa Lodge, Birkenhead, at the age of 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Anthony (Tony). Beloved Mother of Catherine, Adrienne, John and the late Frances. Cherished Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A mass will be held for Eileen at St Mary's Catholic Church, Onewa Road, Northcote on Friday 1st November at 1pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the North Shore Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
