|
|
|
HUNTER, Eileen Margaret. Born June 28, 1923. Sadly Passed away on May 24, 2020 due to Covid-19 . A beautiful lady with a heart of Gold. She will be forever missed by all her family and friends. Loved wife of the late Brian. Dearly loved mother of Pat and Anne, John(deceased) Maree, Michael, Jim and Jenny, Denise, Peter, Leo and Phillip. Much loved nana of Scott and Tracey, Kim, Elton and Kerry, Brad and Natalie, Natalie and Ben, Nicholas and Tammy, Louise and Steve, Aimee and Shane, Tim and Nicola, Renee, Shane and Simone, Rachel, Valen and Lily. Loved 'Old Nana" to her 18 precious great grandies. A service for Eileen will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Friday 29 May 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020