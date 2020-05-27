Home

Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
94 Taikata Road
Te Atatu Peninsula
Eileen Margaret HUNTER


1923 - 2020
Eileen Margaret HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Eileen Margaret. Born June 28, 1923. Sadly Passed away on May 24, 2020 due to Covid-19 . A beautiful lady with a heart of Gold. She will be forever missed by all her family and friends. Loved wife of the late Brian. Dearly loved mother of Pat and Anne, John(deceased) Maree, Michael, Jim and Jenny, Denise, Peter, Leo and Phillip. Much loved nana of Scott and Tracey, Kim, Elton and Kerry, Brad and Natalie, Natalie and Ben, Nicholas and Tammy, Louise and Steve, Aimee and Shane, Tim and Nicola, Renee, Shane and Simone, Rachel, Valen and Lily. Loved 'Old Nana" to her 18 precious great grandies. A service for Eileen will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Friday 29 May 2020 at 11:00 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020
