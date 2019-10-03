Home

Eileen Margaret (formerly Mills) (Messiter) STURM

Eileen Margaret (formerly Mills) (Messiter) STURM Notice
STURM, Eileen Margaret (nee Messiter) (formerly Mills). Passed away peacefully after a short illness in her daughter, Onie's arms on 1 October, 2019 in her 89th year. Dearly loved mother of Karl and Sue, Eileen (Onie) and Manny, Lionel and Sue, Judi, and the late Peter. Cherished nana of Claudine, Adam, Jeffrey, Amy, Whitney, Nikki, Kelly, Lauren, Trent and Sam; GG of Benji, Alaria, Ethan, Raiden, Ayla, Aria, Chaya and Bella. Details of a memorial service to celebrate mum's life to be advised shortly. Communications to the Sturm family C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
