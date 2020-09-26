|
|
|
MCINTOSH, Eileen Maire Claudine. 6 June 1926 - 23 September 2020. Passed away peacefully at St Andrews Village. Loved mother and mother in law of Andrew and Elizabeth, Ken and Debbie, and Alison. Grandmother of Emma, Amy, Laura, James, Michael, Harriet and Nicholas, Great Grandmother of Fergus and Madeleine A service for Eileen will be held at the All Souls Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium 100 St Johns Road Meadowbank, on Monday 28 September 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020