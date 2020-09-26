Home

Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Souls Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Eileen Maire Claudine MCINTOSH


1926 - 2020
Eileen Maire Claudine MCINTOSH Notice
MCINTOSH, Eileen Maire Claudine. 6 June 1926 - 23 September 2020. Passed away peacefully at St Andrews Village. Loved mother and mother in law of Andrew and Elizabeth, Ken and Debbie, and Alison. Grandmother of Emma, Amy, Laura, James, Michael, Harriet and Nicholas, Great Grandmother of Fergus and Madeleine A service for Eileen will be held at the All Souls Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium 100 St Johns Road Meadowbank, on Monday 28 September 2020 at 11:00 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
