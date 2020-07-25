|
MOLONEY, Eileen Lorraine. Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier, Auckland on Sunday 19 July 2020 aged 84. Loving wife to the late Nick Moloney (Flight Engineer, Erebus), mother to Tony, Dan, Rick and Christine, mother in law to Cheryl, Lisa and Jo. Grandmother to Lauren, Nick, Jamie, Nick, Sam, Ben, Dani, Shaun and Jacqui. Great grandmother to ten great grandchildren. 'Forever in our hearts, at peace now' A Funeral service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held at the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 43 Target Street, Point Chevalier on Wednesday, 29 July at 11:00am. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Brian Wells House, Selwyn Village for their kindness, care and compassion.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020