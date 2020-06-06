Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki 4393
06-765 7672
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen PATTINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Laura (Kilpatrick) PATTINSON

Add a Memory
Eileen Laura (Kilpatrick) PATTINSON Notice
PATTINSON, Eileen Laura (nee Kilpatrick). Passed away peacefully at home 1st of June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Pattinson, sister and friend to Jim. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Alan and Bron. Kind and loving grandmother to Arielle. Doting Aunt to Joanne, Debbie and Glen. A funeral will be held on Monday 8th of June at the Mary Alice Chapel 119 Regan Street, Stratford at 11am to celebrate Eileen's life. Due to the existing COVID19 restrictions all attendees will be required to register. Messages for "the family of Eileen Pattinson" may be sent c/- PO Box 292 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -