PATTINSON, Eileen Laura (nee Kilpatrick). Passed away peacefully at home 1st of June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Pattinson, sister and friend to Jim. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Alan and Bron. Kind and loving grandmother to Arielle. Doting Aunt to Joanne, Debbie and Glen. A funeral will be held on Monday 8th of June at the Mary Alice Chapel 119 Regan Street, Stratford at 11am to celebrate Eileen's life. Due to the existing COVID19 restrictions all attendees will be required to register. Messages for "the family of Eileen Pattinson" may be sent c/- PO Box 292 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020