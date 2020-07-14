Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eileen June (June) TUCKER

Eileen June (June) TUCKER Notice
TUCKER, Eileen June (June). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday 10 July 2020, at Tauranga Public Hospital. Loved wife of the late Keith. Treasured mother and friend of Raymond and Margaret Tucker, Lynette Watson (deceased), Anne and Nasser Honeycombe. Adored Nana and Gran of all her grand, great and great great grandchildren. A beloved friend to so many, she will be missed beyond belief. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 4B, Tauranga Hospital for your loving care of June. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Thursday 16 July at 10.30am. Communications to the Tucker Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
