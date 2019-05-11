|
ADAMS, Eileen Joyce. Passed away peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday, 9th May 2019 aged 78 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and Neil, the late Peggy and Wick, and Reg. Loved aunt of Lynne and Andrew, Janiene and David, Peter and Karen, and Toni and Ross. Much loved great aunt of Harrison, Thomas, Melinda, Joel, Sheryl, Laughlan, Sam, Jack, Deacon, and Blair. A service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, 100 Thirteenth Ave, Tauranga, on Monday 13 May at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blind Foundation Guide Dogs can be made online at www.blindfoundation.org.nz/guide-dogs/donate Communication to the Adams family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
