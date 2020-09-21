Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen FROST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Herberta FROST

Add a Memory
Eileen Herberta FROST Notice
FROST, Eileen Herberta. Peacefully in Tauranga on Saturday 19th September 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Albert for 74 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Ian and Samia, Dale and Stephen Leighton, and Jill and Phil Lewis. Most dearly treasured and loved granny of Jenny. Great granny of Ethan and Atalia. A service for Eileen will be held on Tuesday 22nd September at 11am, at the Hillsdene Chapel 143 13th Avenue, Tauranga, followed by interment at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Messages to the Frost family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -