William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Brigid's Catholic Church
cnr Derby and Monmouth Streets
Feilding
View Map
Eileen (Malone) HARRIS

Eileen (Malone) HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Eileen (nee Malone). On 7 November 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan William Harris. A dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, cnr Derby and Monmouth Streets, Feilding tomorrow Tuesday 10 November 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Apiti cemetery. Messages to the Harris family, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
