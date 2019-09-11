|
LONG, Eileen Elsie (nee Holwell). Passed away peacefully on Friday 6 September 2019 at 12 noon, aged 90 years at St John's Rest Home, Pah Road, South Epsom, Auckland. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry Arthur Long. A Service will be held at the Otahuhu Methodist Church, 494 Great South Road, Otahuhu, Auckland, at 12 noon on Friday 13 September 2019, prior to interment in the Holy Trinity Memorial Park Cemetery. May she rest in the arms of our Lord. All communications to P.O. Box 26003, Epsom, Auckland 1344 or phone 09-638-9125.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019