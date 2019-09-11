Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Little and Sons Ltd.
287 Manukau Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-638 9125
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen LONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Elsie (Holwell) LONG

Add a Memory
Eileen Elsie (Holwell) LONG Notice
LONG, Eileen Elsie (nee Holwell). Passed away peacefully on Friday 6 September 2019 at 12 noon, aged 90 years at St John's Rest Home, Pah Road, South Epsom, Auckland. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry Arthur Long. A Service will be held at the Otahuhu Methodist Church, 494 Great South Road, Otahuhu, Auckland, at 12 noon on Friday 13 September 2019, prior to interment in the Holy Trinity Memorial Park Cemetery. May she rest in the arms of our Lord. All communications to P.O. Box 26003, Epsom, Auckland 1344 or phone 09-638-9125.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.