KANE, Eileen Doris. Passed away peacefully on 24 August 2020. Much loved wife of the late Norman Lees Kane. Loving mother and mother in law of Greg and Susan, Tony and Jan and Paul and Robynne. Cherished Nana to Daniel and Anna, Mark and Lucy, Lizzie and Lyall, Pamela and Brook, Steven, Andy, James, Liam, Alex and Niamh. Precious great grandmother of Jasper, Zac, Finley, Eloise, Benji, Delta, Reeve, Nova and Luc. Forever in our hearts. Funeral to be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton at 11 am on Monday 31 August 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020