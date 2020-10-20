|
AUCKRAM, Eileen Dawn (nee Prendergast). Born October 7th 1937, passed away on October 19th 2020 at her home. Loved wife of Clive for 57 years and loving mother of Andrew, Tony, Joanne, Gerard, Helen, Peter, Susie and Louise and mother-in-law of Selena, Raewyn, Matt, Tanea, Steve, Theresa, Danny and Alessio. Sister of Claire, Des and Ken and the late Ngarita, Shirley and John. Dearly loved Nana of 25 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. A much loved Aunt and sister-in-law. Rosary will be held at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fenwick Avenue, Milford on Thursday 22nd October at 6pm. Requiem mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Friday 23rd October at 11am followed by burial at Schnapper Rock Road. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Eileen's name to the Fred Hollows Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020