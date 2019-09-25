Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen BRYANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen (Aileen) BRYANT

Add a Memory
Eileen (Aileen) BRYANT Notice
BRYANT, Eileen (Aileen). Passed away peacefully aged 93 on the 16 September 2019 at Hilda Ross surrounded by family. Loving wife of the late William (Bill) Bryant. Loved mother of Kay Allen, Nancy Anniss, Valda Collins and Heather Frandi. Loved and respected mother in law of their partner's. Treasured Grandmother of 8 and Great Grandmother of 10. A private family celebration of her life was held last Friday at her home. Thank you to Wendy and staff at Hilda Ross.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.