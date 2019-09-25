|
BRYANT, Eileen (Aileen). Passed away peacefully aged 93 on the 16 September 2019 at Hilda Ross surrounded by family. Loving wife of the late William (Bill) Bryant. Loved mother of Kay Allen, Nancy Anniss, Valda Collins and Heather Frandi. Loved and respected mother in law of their partner's. Treasured Grandmother of 8 and Great Grandmother of 10. A private family celebration of her life was held last Friday at her home. Thank you to Wendy and staff at Hilda Ross.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019