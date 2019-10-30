|
|
|
FINNIGAN, Eileen Anne (nee Metcalfe). Aged 83 years. Passed into eternal glory after a final battle on 28th October 2019. Dearly loved wife of Peter and much loved mother of 11 children and 46 grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at the Northpoint Baptist Church, Saturday 2nd November 11:00 AM followed by an internment at Stratford Cemetery at 2:00 PM. All communications to Brian Darth Funeral Services, P O Box 218, Stratford 4352. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019