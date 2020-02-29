Home

Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Resthaven Funerals
Corner Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets
Howick
WHITE, Eileen Amy. Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Howick Baptist Hospital on Thursday 27th February 2020 aged 92 years. Devoted wife of Trevor (deceased) and much loved mother of Stephen, Alan and Michael. Entertaining Mother- in-law of Rachael, Kathleen and Anita. Adored Nana of Sarah, Lisa, Ryan, Bradley, Danielle and Caitlin. A service for Eileen will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Corner Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on Thursday 5 March at 11.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
