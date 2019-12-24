|
WALLWORK, Egon. Born 7 June 1941. Passed away on 20 December 2019. Son of Frank and Selina Wallwork, brother to Barbara, Rudy, Alice, Henry, Esther, Karen, John, and Joseph. Ex-partner to Christine and Cecilia. Father to Heath and Uinita, Simon and Pele, and Chris and Janine. Grandfather to Leitu, Latham, Izzy, and Levi. Uncle and great uncle to many. He will be sorely missed. Egon's service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 27 December at 12 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019