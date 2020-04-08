Home

Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
Tipene Funerals
Edwina Josephine TUNUI

Edwina Josephine TUNUI Notice
TUNUI, Edwina Josephine. Passed away 5th April surrounded by her children aged 75. Beloved wife of the Late Puroku (Bunny) Tunui. Cherished mother of Brian, Dean, Vicki, Derek, Jason and Tina. Adored grandmother to Roimata and Ben, Jason and Alex, Brodie, Baily and Logan, Otis and Bertolt. A private funeral service will be held at Tipene Funerals Thursday 9th April before taken to North Shore Memorial Park (Schnapper Rock) where she will be laid with her beloved husband.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
