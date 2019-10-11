|
SELLARS, Edwin William Francis. 5 April 1925 - 10 October 2019. 94 Years old. In loving memory of our dear Dad, Grandad, great Grandad and great great Grandad, Grandpa George and beloved Poppa, who sadly passed away on 10 October 2019 at North Shore Hospital. We are sending a dove to heaven, with a parcel on its wings. Be careful when you open it, its full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs, to say how much we will miss you and to send you on your way with all our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again. Loving husband of the late Laura for 74 years. Loving dad of Paul, Colleen, Lorraine, Ian, Susan and Mike, the late Jeffrey, Rose and the late Steven. Loved Grandad of his 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 5 great great grand children. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach on Monday, the 14th of October 2019 at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to "The Sellars Family", 29 Brixton Road, Manly, Whangaparaoa 0932.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 11, 2019