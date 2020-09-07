|
|
|
RUEGG, Edwin Joseph. Died peacefully, on 3 September 2020 in Waikato Hospital, after a brief battle with pneumonia. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary for 55 years. Loving Father and Father-in-law to Michael and Tracy, the late Theresa, John and Trudy, the late Tanya, Angela and Rob. Loved Grandad to 12 grandchildren. Rosary will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, Beach Road, Katikati at 7pm on Monday 7th (today). Requiem mass is at 11am Tuesday 8 September also at St Pius X, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the staff at Hetherington House, Waihi for your love and care of our parents for the last 3 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020