Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Pius X Catholic Church
Beach Road
Katikati
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Pius X Catholic Church
Beach Road
Katikati
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin RUEGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Joseph RUEGG

Add a Memory
Edwin Joseph RUEGG Notice
RUEGG, Edwin Joseph. Died peacefully, on 3 September 2020 in Waikato Hospital, after a brief battle with pneumonia. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary for 55 years. Loving Father and Father-in-law to Michael and Tracy, the late Theresa, John and Trudy, the late Tanya, Angela and Rob. Loved Grandad to 12 grandchildren. Rosary will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, Beach Road, Katikati at 7pm on Monday 7th (today). Requiem mass is at 11am Tuesday 8 September also at St Pius X, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the staff at Hetherington House, Waihi for your love and care of our parents for the last 3 years.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -