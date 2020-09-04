|
BALDWIN, Edwin (fondly known as Ted and Teddy). 17 September 1932 - 24 August 2020. Ted most dearly cherished husband and loved 'rock' of Joy (Joyce nee Kemp) for 66 years. Ted passed away peacefully in the company of family, at the age of 87, after having a long and cruel disease. Treasured and much- loved Dad of Raewyn, Barry (stillborn), Karyn and Dad-in-law of Bob (deceased), Grandpar of Dinnelle and Anneka, and Cameron, 'fur baby' Zen, and Great- Grandpar of Darcy. Eldest son to Ida (deceased) and Allan (deceased), and a much-loved big brother of Aileen (deceased) and Ngati (deceased), June (Bobbi) and Pete (deceased), and John and Angela. Uncle and Great-Uncle to his many nieces and nephews, and an especially good friend to many more. You are loved beyond words by us all, We smile and laugh as we remember you, Cry because we miss you, But we know, You are in a much better and safer place now. You have left us all with a treasure of wonderful memories, virtues and skills... We will carry you 'Forever and Always' in our hearts" "Thank you to all the Families and Friends who have been there for us over the many years, and to the staff at Liston Heights Care Home and Hospital, in Taupo who have helped to look after and care for Ted for almost 6 years. We are very grateful to you all." "Ted is now free of it all, and at peace." As per Ted's wishes a private cremation has been held. Ted has made a request for donations to; Parkinson's Research in lieu of flowers please. Communications to; "Ted's Family", c/- 34 Laughton Street, Taupo, 3330.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2020