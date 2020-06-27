Home

Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Morrinsville Knox Presbyterian Church
49 Canada Street
Morrinsville
Edward William (Ted) BURGESS


1936 - 2020
Edward William (Ted) BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Edward William (Ted). 21 June 1936 - 23 June 2020. Died peacefully in his sleep in Whanganui (formerly of Morrinsville). You ran the good race to the very end. Will be missed but never forgotten. "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his loyal ones." Psalms 116:15 Loved father and father-in- law of Peter and Katherine, Kevin and Jackie, Janice and Adrian. Grandfather to Hamish, Logan, Nikita, Rhianon, Kelly, and Nathan. Great Grandfather of 5. A Memorial Service for Ted will be held in The Morrinsville Knox Presbyterian Church, 49 Canada Street, Morrinsville on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 11am. All communication to Kevin (027)672-8899. 234 Kerr Road, Parua Bay, RD 1, Onerahi 0192 Cleveland Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
