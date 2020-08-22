|
BROWN, Edward William (Ted). Regtl. No. 44977 RNZAF. KEV. Former Dalgety Stock Agent. Died peacefully on August 17 2020 at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe. Husband of Peggy (nee Gammon) for 72 years. Brother in law of the late June Blackhall and Betty Cambell. Beloved uncle of their families. Special thanks to all staff that took great care of Ted. A private burial has been held. Details of a memorial service to be advised when restrictions ease. Communications to Grahams, 54 George St, Tuakau.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020