Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Tamatea Community Church
1 York Avenue
Tamatea, Napier
Reverend Edward William (Ted) BODY


1933 - 2020
BODY, Reverend Edward William (Ted). Born August 26, 1933. Passed away on November 24, 2020 peacefully at home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne and father and father- in-law of Stephen and Sharon; Christopher and Bernadette; Catherine and Steph; Phillip, and Cynthia and Jeremy. Loved Grandad of Crystal and Luke; Joshua and Lisa; Shaun and Lania, Emma and Maree and proud Great Grandad of Tallulah, Jack and Koa. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held at the Tamatea Community Church, 1 York Avenue, Tamatea, Napier on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers please keep the family in your thoughts. Messages to the 'Body Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
