BODY, Reverend Edward William (Ted). Born August 26, 1933. Passed away on November 24, 2020 peacefully at home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne and father and father- in-law of Stephen and Sharon; Christopher and Bernadette; Catherine and Steph; Phillip, and Cynthia and Jeremy. Loved Grandad of Crystal and Luke; Joshua and Lisa; Shaun and Lania, Emma and Maree and proud Great Grandad of Tallulah, Jack and Koa. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held at the Tamatea Community Church, 1 York Avenue, Tamatea, Napier on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers please keep the family in your thoughts. Messages to the 'Body Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020