Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hibiscus Coast Community RSA
43a Vipond Road
Stanmore Bay
Edward Sydney (Uncle Ted) ELLIS

Edward Sydney (Uncle Ted) ELLIS Notice
ELLIS, Edward Sydney (Uncle Ted). Regt No 277145 Sgt. 24th Battalion Peacefully at The Bay of Islands Hospital on Tuesday 16 June 2020. At his milestone age of 99 years. Much loved friend of Brian, Noreen, and "Rocket". Loved Uncle and good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. In accordance with Ted's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering of Ted's family and friends will take place on Saturday 11 July 2020 at 11:00am at the Hibiscus Coast Community RSA, 43a Vipond Road, Stanmore Bay. All communications C/o Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2020
