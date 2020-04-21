|
|
|
STOREY, Edward Spencer. Passed away in Peru at Easter 2020 as a result of Covid -19. Beloved 49 year old son of Keith and Delysse and loved brother of Fraser, Scott and Kate and brother in law of Wendy, Robynne and Blair, favourite Uncle of Richard, and Elsie, and the twins Maddie and Vivi. "You will live in our hearts forever." A service will be held when Edward comes home. All correspondence to the Storey family, c/- P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020