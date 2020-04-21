Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward STOREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Spencer STOREY

Add a Memory
Edward Spencer STOREY Notice
STOREY, Edward Spencer. Passed away in Peru at Easter 2020 as a result of Covid -19. Beloved 49 year old son of Keith and Delysse and loved brother of Fraser, Scott and Kate and brother in law of Wendy, Robynne and Blair, favourite Uncle of Richard, and Elsie, and the twins Maddie and Vivi. "You will live in our hearts forever." A service will be held when Edward comes home. All correspondence to the Storey family, c/- P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -