Edward Rowland (Ted) BELL

Edward Rowland (Ted) BELL Notice
BELL, Edward Rowland (Ted). Passed away suddenly at Waikato Hospital on 21st December 2019, surrounded but his loving family, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Rae, Father of Diane, Murray and Karen, special Grandad to Clinton, Nicola, Katie, Laura and Matthew. In accordance with Ted's wishes a private service has been held at Alexandra House Chapel. All communications to 31 Hinewai Street, Otorohanga 3900 Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
