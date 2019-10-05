|
PEARCE, Edward Philip (Ted). Ted slipped away quietly, with his family present, at Matamata Pohlen Hospital, Thursday 3rd October 2019 just 2 days short of his 84th birthday. Beloved husband for 59 years of Julie, Loved father and father in law of: Theresa and Marie: Chris and Katrina: Kevin and Sue and Maria (Ria). He was the adoring and proud granddad of 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr's Varty and Ross and the amazing band of angels at Pohlen Hospital for the care carried out with compassion, dignity, patience and humour during Ted's last few weeks. A farewell for Ted will be carried out at the RSA, Ngaio Street, Matamata, Monday, the 7th of October, at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pohlen Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Pearce family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019