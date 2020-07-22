|
CLARK, Edward Percival (Ted). Loving husband to the late Beverly Anne Clark, brother to Ron, Kay and Trish. Loving father to Dean, Darryl, Robert (deceased) and Vicki. Loving grandfather to Darryl, Marianne, Jenny, Conway, Alexia, Kylie, Michael, Renee, Ashley, Mark, Joshua, Hayley, Ori, Nikki and 14 great-grandchildren. After a hard-fought battle with cancer passed away 14 July 2020. A funeral to celebrate Ted's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner Elliot and Wood Streets, Papakura on Thursday 23 July, at 2 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020