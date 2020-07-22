Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Edward Percival (Ted) CLARK

Edward Percival (Ted) CLARK Notice
CLARK, Edward Percival (Ted). Loving husband to the late Beverly Anne Clark, brother to Ron, Kay and Trish. Loving father to Dean, Darryl, Robert (deceased) and Vicki. Loving grandfather to Darryl, Marianne, Jenny, Conway, Alexia, Kylie, Michael, Renee, Ashley, Mark, Joshua, Hayley, Ori, Nikki and 14 great-grandchildren. After a hard-fought battle with cancer passed away 14 July 2020. A funeral to celebrate Ted's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner Elliot and Wood Streets, Papakura on Thursday 23 July, at 2 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
