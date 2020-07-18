|
CLARK, Edward Percival (Ted). In memory of Edward P Clark, Loving husband to the late Beverly Anne Clark, brother to Ron, Kay and Trish. Loving father to Dean, Darryl, Robert (deceased) and Vicki. Loving grandfather to Darryl, Marianne, Jenny, Conway, Alexia, Kylie, Michael, Renee, Ashley, Mark, Joshua, Hayley, Ori, Nikki and 14 great-grandchildren, after a hard-fought battle with cancer passed away 14 July 2020. Thanks Dad for being an awesome father, for giving us a wonderful, supportive loving and fun life, through our childhood into adulthood. For giving us help when we needed it, guidance when we were unsure and generally being there when we needed you, to make us the people we are today. It was a blessing and a privilege for everyone that knew you. Making everybody that came into your orbit better off for having knowing you, a true friend who was there for those that needed it and a great teacher for those that wanted to learn from your extensive knowledge. You made all of our lives richer. Dad, you are going to be missed but you now can be with mum. It's now your time to rest in peace. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, cnr Wood & Elliot Sts, Papakura on Thursday, 23 July 2020, 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020