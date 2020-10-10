Home

Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St John's Church
Wai-iti Rd
Timaru
More Obituaries for Edward SULLIVAN
Edward Oral (Ed) SULLIVAN

Edward Oral (Ed) SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN, Edward Oral (Ed). At home with family on Sunday, 29 March 2020, aged 78. Much loved husband and best friend of Jenny, much loved and adored father and father-in-law of Diana and Geoff Jenkin, Katherine and Rod Smith, Richard and Tash, and Mark and Mink, proud and adored granddad of Ben, Georgie, Alex, Sam; Louis, Sammy, Annabel; Finn, Ruby, Kobi, Lucca; Margot, and Sophie. A memorial service for Ed will be held at St John's Church, Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, on Monday 19 October, at 1:00 pm. Ed's family respectfully request no flowers please, in lieu donations to St John Ambulance can be given at Ed's service. Messages to 27 Carlisle Place, Timaru 7910 Betts Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
