SCOTT, Edward Maurice. Passed away suddenly at home in his 79th year. Beloved husband of the late Ngaire, Step Dad to Robert and Tracey, Step Dad-in-law to Kevin, special Granddad Scottie to Nicole and Aidan. Loved son of the late Digger and the late Mona Scott. Loved brother of the late Peter and brother-in-law to Patsy. Loved Uncle Mau to Grant, Toni, Bruce and Gina. A private service and cremation has been held. Please come and have a drink with us to remember Scottie at the Pukekohe Cosmopolitan Club, Nelson Street, Pukekohe on the 29th June at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust would be wonderful.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
