JANSEN, Edward Martyn (Ted). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 3 July 2019 aged 73. Dearly beloved husband of Heather. Dedicated father to David and Ann, Simon and Louise, and Sarah and James. Loving Poppa Ted to Thomas and Jessica. Cherished brother of Dot and John. You may be gone from our sight but you are never gone from our hearts. A service to celebrate the life of Ted will be held in Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel. 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday the 9 July at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Dementia NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019