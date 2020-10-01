Home

Edward LYONS

Edward LYONS Notice
LYONS, Edward. Passed away peacefully at Hospice North Shore on 29th September 2020. Husband to Celia Lyons. Cherished dad of Roger, Shane, Lee-Anne, Sharleen and Christopher. Much loved Poppy of Sheridan, Leighton, Nikita, Ruby and Harper. Edward will be laying in state at Tipene Funerals and will be transferred to Reweti Marae on Friday 2nd October where a funeral service will be held at 11.30am 1285 State Highway 16, Waimauku. Following the burial serivce, we invite all of friends and whanau to join the Lyons family in celebrating the life of Edward Lyons and his passion for his family at the Waimauku RSA 1.30pm. All communications please call Tipene Funerals.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
