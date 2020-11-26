Home

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
MURPHY, Edward Lawrence ((Ted). NZ Army Medical Corp WW2 Service Number 456756). Passed away peacefully on 24 November 2020 in his 100th year. Very dearly loved husband of the late Ayleen. A special uncle to all his nieces and nephews and their families.The family wish to thank the staff at Peacehaven Private Hospital for all their love and care. A service for Ted will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Saturday 28 November 2020 at 11:00 am. Rest in Peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020
