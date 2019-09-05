Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward John (Ted) ROGERS

Add a Memory
Edward John (Ted) ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Edward John (Ted). Passed away peacefully on 3 September 2019at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family. Loved husband of the late Joan. Loved father of Lynette and Keith, Colleen and Peter, Jennifer, and Karen and Jim. A special Pop to Clayton, Kerri, Nicholas, Tracy, Elisha, Emma, Kate, and the late Darren. Great-grandfather to 15. Dad you will be sadly missed by us all. God Bless. You will always be in our hearts, never to be forgotten. Special thanks to the staff at OPR5 at Waikato Hospital and Te Ata Resthome, Te Awamutu. A service for Ted will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 6 September 2019at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to National Heart Foundation, PO Box 19155, Hamilton 3244or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Rogers family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.