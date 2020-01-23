Home

HENARE, Edward John (Eddie). Born June 01, 1979. Passed away on January 20, 2020. You tried your best. It was the toughest fight of your life for the first time ever, it was too big for you. I am so proud of everything you achieved in your short life. You truly are that guy... everyone loves. We never really got to enjoy the other side of the field. Life is so unfair. You were taken too soon. I thought we'd have more time. Will miss you more than you will ever know. Always and forever, Priscilla x
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
