LEE, Edward James (Jim Lee). Born February 7, 1937. Passed away on May 27, 2020. On Wednesday afternoon, after a long battle with ill health. We are so grateful to have all been with Jim as a family during his last hours. Val's true companion for over 60 years, an amazing father to Karen, Kim and Kathryn, and much loved sparring partner of son-in-laws Steven and Bill. Jim was the most fun grandfather to Jordan, Kirstie and Sean, Kelley, Georgia, Reilly and Felicity, Olivia and Seth. We love you and will miss you so much Jim, we have been over-whelmed with messages from so many people who also loved you and have shared their memories. We rest secure in the firm hope of Jehovah's resurrection of loved ones to a world made new. Hosea 13:14. A private funeral is being held for Jim on Tuesday, June 2nd.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020