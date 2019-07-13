KARL, Edward James (Jim). 19 February 1935 to 11 July 2019 Passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday 11th July at the Glenbrae Resthome and Hospital, Rotorua. Dearly loved husband of Kathie (56 years) Loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Hana, Vicki and Trevor, Vincent and Simone, Tracey and Gary. A loving Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of Michael, Kaytee and Jackson, Ben, Sam and Daniel. Kelly, Terence, Arie and Kyla. Hayley and Evie, Nicole, Ricki, Ryan and Lily, Matthew and Brooke. Jim will be laying in state at home until his Funeral service, which will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua, on Tuesday the 16th July at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neuron Disease Association of New Zealand will be greatly appreciated. All Correspondence c/o P.O. BOX 926 Rotorua. Although he has gone, we will always be together, and his spirit will live on in each of us forever.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019