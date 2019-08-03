Home

More Obituaries for Edward STOREY
Edward Henry (Ted) STOREY

Edward Henry (Ted) STOREY Notice
STOREY, Edward Henry (Ted). Passed away peacefully on 1 August 2019, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Judith. Loved father and father-in- law of Suzanne, Frances, Sarah and Carl. Cherished granddad of Kelsey, Tayla, Teagan, Katie, Jayden, Hailey- Jade, and Keira. "Rest in Peace." A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 5 August at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ ehstorey0108



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
