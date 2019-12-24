Home

Edward Grant (Grant) MCDERMIT

Edward Grant (Grant) MCDERMIT Notice
MCDERMIT, Edward Grant (Grant). Passed away peacefully at The Sands, Browns Bay on Saturday 21 December 2019. Eldest son of the late Alma and Peter McDermit. Dearly loved father of Sheridan, Renee and Aaron. Much loved friend of Judy. Loving grandfather of Renee Claire and Aliced May, Great grandfather of Lyla, Ruby and Mila. Loved brother and brother in law of Gay and Ron Horne , Bradley and Faye and Bryce. Grant will be in our hearts and sorely missed. A private family service to be held in accordance with Grant's wishes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
