Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward HOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Derek HOWE

Add a Memory
Edward Derek HOWE Notice
HOWE, Edward Derek. On September 4, 2019 peacefully at Elmwood Village, Manurewa, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father and father in law of Diana and Jeremy Coleman, Sarah and Bruce Meehan. Loved and respected by all the family. A service will be held at the St Luke's Anglican Church, 3 Russell Road, Manurewa on Monday September 9, 2019 at 1.30pm. Prior to burial at the St David's Anglican Church Cemetery, Wiri. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.