HOWE, Edward Derek. On September 4, 2019 peacefully at Elmwood Village, Manurewa, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father and father in law of Diana and Jeremy Coleman, Sarah and Bruce Meehan. Loved and respected by all the family. A service will be held at the St Luke's Anglican Church, 3 Russell Road, Manurewa on Monday September 9, 2019 at 1.30pm. Prior to burial at the St David's Anglican Church Cemetery, Wiri. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019