Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward KWOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward David (Eddie) KWOK

Add a Memory
Edward David (Eddie) KWOK Notice
KWOK, Edward David (Eddie). Formally sports journalist for the NZ Herald. Passed away at Parkstone Care Home, Christchurch, on Friday August 23, 2019 in his 90th year. Dearly loved father of Margaret. Much loved grandfather of Sequoia and Lief. Loved brother of Jim, Colin, Walter, Jessie and Ivy. Special friend of Andrea. Many thanks to the staff at Parkstone for all their loving care of Eddie. Messages to the Kwok family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the iSport Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/ edkwok2308. A funeral service for Eddie will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, tomorrow (Wednesday) August 28, 2019 at 10.00am followed by a private burial.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.