|
|
|
KWOK, Edward David (Eddie). Formally sports journalist for the NZ Herald. Passed away at Parkstone Care Home, Christchurch, on Friday August 23, 2019 in his 90th year. Dearly loved father of Margaret. Much loved grandfather of Sequoia and Lief. Loved brother of Jim, Colin, Walter, Jessie and Ivy. Special friend of Andrea. Many thanks to the staff at Parkstone for all their loving care of Eddie. Messages to the Kwok family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the iSport Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/ edkwok2308. A funeral service for Eddie will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, tomorrow (Wednesday) August 28, 2019 at 10.00am followed by a private burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019