HENDERSON, Edward Charles (Ted). Passed away on Saturday 16 November 2019 in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 59 years. Much loved dad of Joanne, Cheryl, Tracey and Ian, Chris. Treasured grand dad of 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to West Auckland Hospice, P.O. Box 45-181 Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Ted's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home. 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 20 November 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019