HALL, Edward Charles (Eddie). Born Te Kopuru 1942 and passed peacefully on the 1st December, 2020 surrounded by his Whanau at Waikato Hospital. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Ngaire. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Charles and Darcell. Loved brother-in-law to Ioka and uncle to Eddie and Melissa Waterhouse. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Tess and Ray; also to the late Willy, the late Harry, Monica and the late Robbie, the late Lillian and the late Heneritta, and stepbrother to the late Dick and the late Tom; and all their whanau. "Our mighty pinetree has fallen." A service for Eddie will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Friday 4th December, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by burial at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020