Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services
144a Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
Edward Charles (Eddie) BROOKS


1936 - 2019
Edward Charles (Eddie) BROOKS Notice
BROOKS, Edward Charles (Eddie). 20 April 1936 - 9 November 2019, peacefully in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of the late Dot. Father and father-in-law of Rob, Trish and Trent and grandpa of Holly and Lucy. Thank you to the kind staff of Radius Baycare in Haruru Falls and Hospice Mid- Northland for their care for Eddie. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held in the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Saturday 16 November 2019, prior to private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
