Requiem Mass
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Gisborne
Edward (Ted) BIRTWISTLE

Edward (Ted) BIRTWISTLE Notice
BIRTWISTLE, Edward (Ted). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29 August 2020. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (deceased. 17 June 2019). Loving and adored dad and father-in-law of Kevin and Sharon, Stephen and Kuljit, Lisa and Martin, Angela and Nigel, Carolyn and Ian. Most loved Grandpa Ted to his eight grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team at Te Wiremu Rest Home. Requiem Mass to be held at St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Gisborne at 2pm, Friday 4 September. All communications to 42 Cook Street, Gisborne.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
