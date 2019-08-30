|
BROWN, Edward Ashley (Ash). 42 years New Zealand Fire Service. On August 25th 2019 at his home aged 88 years. Beloved Husband of the late Kath (nee Carrucan). Loved Dad of Alan and Trish, Don, Adrienne and Wayne and dearly loved Grandad and Great Grandad of Harrison and Jordy, Kerwyn, Lilith and Basil and Gabriel. At Ash's request, a private cremation has been held. A memorial celebration of Ash's life will be held on Saturday September 14th at 12:00pm at Adriennes Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019